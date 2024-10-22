BREAKING: Jaguars Officially Prepare For Return of Injured Defensive Stars
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense is nearly at full-strength.
Tuesday saw the Jaguars officially open the 21-day practice windows for linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and safety Andrew Wingard, giving the duo a chance to come off injured reserve between Weeks 8 and 11.
Oluokun has missed the last four games after suffering a foot injury in Week 3, an injury that forced Oluokun to miss a start for the first time in his Jaguars career. Oluokun has since been replaced in the defense by second-year linebacker Ventrell Miller.
As for Wingard, the veteran safety and core special teamer is awaiting his NFL debut after suffering a knee injury in the early weeks of training camp.
"Both guys were in London with us, both guys rehabbed and worked out separate from the team, obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"But both guys are in a really good place and we're optimistic and hopeful that maybe this is the week that we can open their window up and they can practice and get back with the team. So definitely something to look forward to. Both guys are in a good place and obviously if we make that decision, it would be later in the week.”
The Jaguars have already seen one key defender return from injured reserve in Tyson Campbell, who returned in Week 7 after missing five games. Campbell had his 21-day window opened in the lead-up to Week 6, which could suggest that Oluokun and Wingard will practice this week and then potentially make their full return to the field in Week 9 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
