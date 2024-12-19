BREAKING: Jaguars' Release Brenton Strange's Thursday Practice Status
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Thursday injury report looks awfully similar to Wednesday's, with the Jaguars having no changes after two days of practice.
The Jaguars had four players limited in Thursday's practice: tight end Brenton Strange (shoulder), offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee).
Strange is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 15, though head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week he still expects strange to play vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Strange has been one of the bright spots for the Jaguars in recent weeks. In Week 15, he set career highs in targets (12), receptions (11) and yards (73). With Evan Engram out for the year with a shoulder injury, Strange could be one of the Jaguars' top targets over the final few weeks of the season.
“It really is important, but I’m not going to do anything more than just be myself," Strange said in the locker room on Sunday. "I don’t try to be anybody. I don’t try to do too much. If the ball comes my way, I’m going to make the play and I’m going to try to score. That’s my mindset and mentality every time the ball is in my hands. Just try to score.”
In 14 games this year, Strange has caught 34 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third on the team in receptions, fourth in yards, and tied for second in touchdown catches. Strange is set to start the final three games of the season and could be one of the most important developments the Jaguars see over the next few weeks.
"I think he's bigger, he's physical. Obviously he runs -- he probably runs better than people think. Really good, disciplined route runner. Plus he's learning from Evan [Engram] too," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday.
"He's got a good mentor there to learn from. Again, it's what Brenton does during the week and how he attacks the week and what he works on. He continues to work on his weaknesses, which enhances his strengths. Again, he's been a bright spot for us, a good, young player, and excited for him.”
