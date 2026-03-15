Jaguars Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first week of free agency is drawing to a close, and the Jacksonville Jaguars look a little different.

Not too different, of course, after the Jaguars managed to retain several key free agents and coaches.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Jaguars did sign one outside free agent in Chris Rodriguez Jr., released one player in tight end Johnny Mundt, and have seen five free agents sign elsewhere with Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, Greg Newsome, Andrew Wingard, and Dyami Brown.

So, what does the Jaguars' starting unit look like now on both sides of the ball? We take a look below.

QB: Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is as obvious as it is. Trevor Lawrence was an MVP finalist after the best stretch of football of his Jaguars career, and the hope internally is that another offseason in the system and time on task can help him and the passing game take it to another level next season. Most importantly for the Jaguars, he is completely healthy this offseason.

RB: Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) finds a hole during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the hardest one to judge after the Jaguars signed Rodriguez earlier this week . And we were getting lost in the details, it might be more accurate to call Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten closer to 1A/1B than anything else. But we are going to be fair and stick to one player, and we give the nod to Tuten. He seems primed for an expanded role in 2026, even if it is not as a bell cow.

TE: Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is not much debate here. Brenton Strange is one of the best players on the Jaguars' roster and could should be an extension candidate as early as this offseason. The Jaguars kept Quintin Morris behind him, but they do need added depth here.

X: Brian Thomas Jr.; Z: Jakobi Meyers; Slot: Parker Washington

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter will obviously still play a role on offense to some degree, but it is also clear who the starting trio is set to be as Hunter turns his focus more to defense than he did a year ago. James Gladstone vehemently shutdown Brian Thomas Jr. trade talks this week.

OL: Cole Van Lannen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are returning every single offensive lineman that was under contract last year, which is far from common, Walker Little looks to be the top backup across the board. Maybe Wyatt Milum pushes Patrick Mekari?

DEs: Josh Hines-Allen & Travon Walker

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This one is as obvious as quarterback. Let's keep an eye out for a Travon Walker extension this offseason.

DTs: Arik Armstead & DaVon Hamilton

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jagars will need to add some pieces to this unit sooner rather than later, but for now the Jaguars' starters are set to be the same pair of experienced veterans from a year ago: Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton.

WLB: Ventrell Miller; MLB: Foyesade Oluokun; SLB: Dennis Gardeck

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With the departure of Devin Lloyd to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, the Jaguars had a hole open up at weak side linebacker. As things stand today, that replacement is set to be fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller. Otherwise, Foyesade Oluokun and Dennis Gardeck both return from a year ago.

CB: Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jourdan Lewis & Jarrian Jones (slot)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars will add to this room, but the starting unit is clear. Travis Hunter and Montaric Brown are the top two cornerbacks, while Jourdan Lewis and Jarrian Jones will both likely play a fair amount as the team's nickel corners.

Safety: Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a few layers to this. For one, I could see Caleb Ransaw being in either one of these spots. I could also see the Jaguars use three safeties at a high clip just like they did last year, making this more semantics than anything.