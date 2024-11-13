BREAKING: Jaguars Release Dire Injury Report to Kick Off Week 11
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 11's matchup vs. the Detroit Lions, and it is a long one.
As expected, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed as a non-participant due to his left shoulder injury.
“Trevor will be out. We just decided this week. He’s getting close, but to make sure, again, you guys know how I am with injuries, we don’t want to put a player out there who’s not 100 percent, so we’re going to rest him for one more week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
In addition to Lawrence, running back Tank Bigsby was also listed as a non-participation due to an ankle injury. Bigsby has been listed with an ankle injury for the last few weeks and missed a few snaps in Week 10 due to the injury, but ultimately came out of the game fine, Pederson said.
"We came out pretty good. Just bumps and bruises. You saw Tank [RB Tank Bigsby], he kind of got hobbled on a play, but nothing serious," Pederson said on Monday.
In terms of players who were limited, the Jaguars listed cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring), offensive lineman Blake Hance (knee), defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), and safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring).
"Yeah, both guys actually should get back into practice today under a limited basis, so looking forward to that," Pederson said about Hance and Smith.
