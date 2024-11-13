BREAKING: Jaguars Suffer Massive Blow Ahead of Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars have to travel to Detroit this week to play arguably the best team in the league right now, the Detroit Lions.
The Lions are on a tear and feature one of the best scoring offenses in the league as well as an attack that is practically unstoppable. The best running back duo in the NFL with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the league's best pass-catchers in Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Indomitable offensive line and a defense that is far better than it is given credit for. Don't forget how tough an environment Ford Field is now that the Lions are rolling. If the Lions are the best team in the league, the Jaguars are arguably the worst.
Now, it's even worse without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Head coach Doug Pederson announced on Wednesday that the Jaguars would be without their franchise passer. The quarterback is dealing with an injury to his left shoulder, his non-throwing shoulder.
Pederson said he was optimistic for Lawrence after their bye week, but the star was still a "question mark."
The Jaguars were without Lawrence against the Minnesota Vikings, another NFC heavyweight, and Mac Jones took the place of Lawrence instead. Despite a poor Jaguars debut, Pederson said that the confidence level in Jones is "high."
"He's excited to have another opportunity, obviously a chance for him to rebound," Pederson said. "I think as team ... rally around him, support him, and get ready to play a really good football team."
The Lions have just one loss on the season.
