BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interview With Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put in their 10th official request in their search for Doug Pederson's replacement.
The team announced Thursday they have requested an interview with Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who now becomes the third former NFL head coach on the Jaguars' interview list.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has cast a wide net for Pederson's replacement. Spagnuolo is the fifth defensive coach the Jaguars have requested, joining Robert Saleh, Patrick Graham, Aaron Glenn, and Brian Flores. The offensive coaches the Jaguars have requested are Ben Johnson, Liam Coen, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore, and Todd Monken.
Of the 10 coaches, only Spagnuolo, Saleh and Flores have been head coaches before.
Spagnuolo went 10-38 as the St. Louis Rams' head coach from 2009-2011; since then, he has been one of the top defensive coordinators in football and has been a massive piece of the Chiefs' recent Super Bowl runs. He also has indicated this year that he has interest in attempting to be a head coach once again.
"I mean, I'll deal with that later," Spagnuolo said last week. "Listen, yeah, the answer is yes but right now, it's all about Denver. I hadn't even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. I'll let all of that take care of itself."
Khan has hired five coaches in his 13-year tenure as owner, and the only one who has been a defensive-minded coach has been Gus Bradley. Otherwise, Khan has looked at offensive-minded coaches who have had experience as a head coach in the NFL in past years.
"I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said on Monday when asked about what he is looking for in his next coach.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.