Jaguars Get Concerning OL Update Before Colts Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten some bad news ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jaguars officially listed right tackle Anton Harrison as questionable due to an illness, which means the Jaguars could be down 60% of their starting offensive line against the Colts' defense.

Harrison's Status

The Jaguars would have quite the depleted offensive line if Harrison does not suit up. The Jaguars are already set to be without right guard Patrick Mekari, while center Robert Hainsey is questionable but seemingly unlikely to play.

The Jaguars have had to use different offensive line combinations consistently throughout the season due to injuries at all five positions, and it appears that isn't going to change this week against the Colts. If Harrison doesn't play, the Jaguars will have to make a decision on who will play right tackle since swing tackle Cole Van Lanen is at left tackle and offensive tackle Walker Little looks like the starter at right guard.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars could play Little at right tackle, as he has done at times throughout his career. This would then mean the Jaguars would likely have to play rookie Wyatt Milum or veteran Chuma Edoga at right tackle, though the Jaguars could also opt to put Edoga at right tackle. Where Little plays will likely determine the setting for the rest of the offensive line.

“Good football player on our team, seriously. It's just being in this position before in 2022 in L.A. where it was a tough year of a lot of different roster assignments up front and having to pull people off the street, and that was a challenge," Coen said on Friday when asked about where he sees Little.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) asks a referee if is lined up correctly after getting penalized multiple times during the first half in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And so, to have the depth that we do have on the offensive line was something I think we did a good job in the offseason attacking, whether it was through pro free agency or the draft, and then continuing to work and develop with the guys that were here already. That's something that you never want to be in that position of not having depth and talent upfront. And so, Walker's been able to continue to contribute to that and appreciative of that.”

“Yeah, it wasn't so much as when I'm a head coach, but it was more of just not wanting to be in that situation again, regardless of what position I'm in," Coen said.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison (77) blocks against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"And then just so happened that James [General Manager James Gladstone] had been through that as well in ‘22, and Tony's [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] an offensive lineman, so it was not a difficult sell and we were all on the same page about where we needed to add depth, where we needed to really strongly work on the development and how much time and resources need to be put into the offensive line position. We have three coaches in there. So, that to me is always going to be of top priority.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.