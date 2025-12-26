Jaguars Get Advantage Over Colts Before Week 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing some injury questions in Week 17, but they are not the only ones who will go into Sunday shorthanded.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday that veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would not play in Sunday's game and would miss the rest of the season after aggravating his neck injury last week.

Bucker Ruled Out

Buckner was on injured reserve the last time these two teams met with the same injury, which means the Jaguars have been able to completely avoid Buckner this season. Buckner, a former first-round pick with the San Francisco 49ers, has long been one of the best defensive tackles in all of football for the majority of his career.

Buckner has especially had success against the Jaguars in recent seasons, often giving the Jaguars' offensive line fits with his ability to disrupt the pass and running game. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen also has plenty of experience trying to call an offense against Buckner and his disruptive skill-set.

“Yeah, watched him a ton when I was out in L.A. against him and Arik [DT Arik Armstead] in there, and man, those were brutal times for us trying to game plan for those guys. So, a lot of respect for him as a player and it's just that length that you really have to understand as a guard, as a center, wherever you're at, inside against him," Coen said earlier this week.

"We get a great dose of it in some ways with Arik and understanding that, but every player's their own. They're different in their own ways, but got to be prepared for his length, especially with tipped balls and quick game, drop back, getting his hands down and then man, he had some good get offs the other night in the run game and getting the line of scrimmage going back that way. So definitely in our thoughts and preparation.”

Coen and the Jaguars have done a deep dive on the Colts since they also played them just a few weeks ago. Coen noted he has watched some of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's film from 2023 in the lead-up to today's contest.

"More flow, play caller, situational calls, things like that that may show up against maybe like teams and stuff like that," Coen said.

"So, you try to go not too far, it's just more so if you don't have enough inventory of something or you just want to see maybe how a coach or their defense has evolved or played differently or what are the improvements in things that maybe they've made as a defense. And so yeah, different players and all that, but you can still see and find anything.”

