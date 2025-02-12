BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Interview Former Titans GM Jon Robinson
It looks like a new name is being added to the mix for the Jacksonville Jaguars general manager search.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Jaguars are planning to interview former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.
Robinson was in control of the Titans' front office from 2016 through most of the 2022 season. Robinson took a general manager interview with the New York Jets this offseason.
It is far from surprising to see Robinson officially set to get an interview after he was pointed out as a potential candidate by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer last month.
"I think J-Rob has a shot at this job," Breer said. "I think if you want a guy who knows the division, who understands the dynamics of a market like Jacksonville, who's really strong on the college side and has a good track record of setting up a department and leading, I think Jon Robinson would be a strong candidate. I think he will be in the mix for the job."
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have nine known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.