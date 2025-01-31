Insider Gives 3 Names to Watch For Jaguars GM Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars' front office is set to look a lot different in 2025.
Not only are the Jaguars set to add Hall of Famer Tony Boselli in a senior role, the team is also set to not have Trent Baalke in the front office for the first time since the 2019 season.
And with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen making progress in filling out his staff, the hunt for a new general manager is soon to be afoot.
With that in mind, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently threw out three names he thinks make sense for the Jaguars to officially replace Baalke with. The first, of course, is Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham.
"I'll give you three names that I think will be in the mix. First name will be Ian Cunningham, the Bears assistant general manager. He shares an agent with Liam Coen. Ian's been knocking on the door for general manager jobs over the last few years, he's been a high end candidate in a couple different places, a finalist in a couple different places," Breer said.
"He actually had an offer in Arizona a couple of years ago, so he's been knocking on that door for a while, and while the Bears haven't had a ton of success, his pedigree is hard to question. He came up in the in the Raven system, at the foot of Ozzie Newsome. He was the southeast area scout there, which is a very important job for a young guy to have. Ozzie Newsome did not put somebody in that region of the country without thinking a lot of them. Rose through the ranks there, then went to the Eagles. Was part of a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, was their college scouting director, and then became their assistant director of player personnel, and wound up with the Bears. So he'd be the first name that I would watch, and somebody I think they will target."
Cunningham isn't the only name Breer noted. Another was former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was in control of the Titans' front office from 2016 through most of the 2022 season. Robinson took a general manager interview with the New York Jets this offseason.
"The second name would be Jon Robinson, the former Titans General Manager. I think J-Rob has a shot at this job," Breer said. "I think if you want a guy who knows the division, who understands the dynamics of a market like Jacksonville, who's really strong on the college side and has a good track record of setting up a department and leading, I think John Robinson would be a strong candidate. I think he will be in the mix for the job."
The last name is former assistant general manager Ethan Waugh, who has been with the Jaguars since following the 2022 NFL Draft. Waugh has served as interim general manager since last week.
"And then the third guy I would look at would be Ethan Waugh, who is their assistant general manager, their interim general manager right now," Breer said.
"I think Ethan would have had a better shot at this job if it had been Robert Saleh as the head coach, and not Liam Coen. But nonetheless, I think that they appreciate the work that Ethan's done the last couple of years there, and at least will kick the tires on on him. So not saying those are the only three, but those would be three to watch for the Jaguars job."
