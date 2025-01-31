BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Interview Top Vikings Assistant For OC Role
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to hold their third interview in their search for a new offensive coordinator under head coach Liam Coen.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the next coach in line to interview with Coen and the Jaguars is Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterback's coach Grant Udinski, who has been a busy man this offseason.
Udinski follows the Jaguars interviewing Los Angeles Rams passing game speciliast Nate Scheelhaase and Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard. So far, every candidate for the offensive coordinator job has had connections to coaching the quarterback position in some fashion earlier in their career.
Udinski has been a popular name during this year's coaching cycle. He has drawn interest from the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots for offensive coordinator vacancies, which is a rapid rise for the 28-year-old assistant who has been in the NFL since 2020.
Udinski got his break into the NFL as an assistant on Matt Rhule's staff with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before joining Kevin O'Connell's staff with the Vikings in 2022 as assistant to the head coach/special projects.
In 2023, Udinski was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach and he has since worked closely with the likes of Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, Josh Dobbs, and Nick Mullens. The Vikings have created the perfect atmosphere for quarterback development, which obviously would be ideal for the Jaguars to attempt to mirror under Coen.
Coen has already figured out two of his coordinator roles, extending incumbent special teams coordinator Heath Farwell earlier this week and then announcing the hire of Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator on Thursday.
Now, the offensive coordinator job is the final major puzzle piece left for Coen to figure out as he continues to build out his first staff as the Jaguars head coach.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
