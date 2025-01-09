BREAKING: Jaguars' Star Brian Thomas Jr. Named Rookie of the Month
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been named Offensive Rookie of the Month to close out the 2024 season.
In the final month of the season, Thomas recorded 45 receptions (T-third), 593 receiving yards (fourth), five receiving touchdowns (T-fifth), 303 yards after catch (third), and six 25-plus yard receptions (T-first).
Thomas finished his rookie campaign in Week 18 by becoming the seventh rookie in the Super Bowl Era to reach 1,200-plus receiving yards in a season. Thomas Jr. was one of two players (WR Ja’Marr Chase) in the NFL with at least 45 catches, 500-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in December and January.
The last player to win Rookie of the Month for the Jaguars was LB Devin Lloyd in September of 2022. RB James Robinson was the last offensive player to receive the honor in September of 2020.
Picked with the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Thomas quickly developed into the Jaguars' No. 1 option and displayed the kind of talent that indicates he can be one of the best wide receivers moving forward.
“I think the benchmark would have to be a guy like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, right? I think it would have to be those type of receivers," former Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said before the end of the season.
"Obviously, his rookie numbers this year, we talked about [Pro Football Hall of Fame WR] Randy Moss, who’s Hall of Fame wide receiver—not putting B.T. in the Hall of Fame yet, but he’s got at least a start. But I think you’ve got to look at Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr and those guys and say, hey, if he’s in that company, then I think you can continue to get better. Those guys continue to improve, and their ceiling is extremely high, and they’re impact players for their teams. They’re game-changers for their teams and that’s what we see Brian Thomas as.”
Thomas will enter the 2025 offseason with immense hype and excitement after he broke all major Jaguars franchise rookie receiving records, while also being voted as a first alternate for the Pro Bowl.
Thomas is truly an elite receiver, and he is starting to get the hardware to prove it.
