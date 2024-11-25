BREAKING: Jaguars Star Makes Significant Step Toward Return
The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a big return to the practice field on Monday.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced during his pre-practice press conference on Monday that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence would practice on Monday, marking his return to the practice field at Miller Electric Center.
Lawrence missed the Jaguars' Week 10 and Week 11 losses due to a left shoulder injury, an injury he sustained in the first half of Week 9. Lawrence finished the game, but he would then be limited in practice the entire week leading up to Week 10 before being ruled out for the game.
In week 11, Lawrence did not practice at all as the Jaguars effectively gave him another week off before the team's Week 12 bye week.
The Jaguars have instead seen backup quarterback Mac Jones under center in the last two weeks. The offense has scored 13 combined points in that span, with Jones failing to crack 150 passing yards in either start.
“Sure, I mean, everybody's trying to play well each game and my goal is to focus on this week. I've historically done a really good job of that, and I need to get back to, like I said, playing fundamental quarterback," Jones said last week.
"That's just the simple things, going through my reads, taking what the defense gives and leading the team down the field during practice and all that as well. I'm trying to focus on the now and the present and that's the best way to do it. You don't want to get generalized and look for the future or look back. I understand that this league is about opportunity, and we have a great one this week.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.