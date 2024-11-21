BREAKING: Jaguars Stars in Jeopardy of Being Burglary Victims
The NFL has taken notice on recent burglaries of NFL stars.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has issued alerts to teams around the league about crimes that have been aimed at professional athletes. Recently, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs have been burglarized.
"The NFL issued a security alert to team security directors and the players' union Wednesday about organized and skilled criminals that are increasingly targeting the homes of professional athletes, including the recent burglaries of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to the memo obtained by NFL.com," Pelissero said.
"Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player's home was burglarized in the past week."
Pelissero reported players have been given advice from the league on security measures, which includes hiding valuables and staying off social media when traveling.
According to Pelissero's report, "the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players' addresses and conduct extensive survelance."
Pelissero's report continued to say that the syndicate takes notice of team schedules and social media activity from players, then taking the opportunity to seize items from the homes of the athletes while they are not in the residence.
