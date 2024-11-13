Does It Make Sense For Jaguars To Bring Back QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not been able to find much to celebrate all season. With injuries to players who were brought in to find this Jaguars team success, to defensive miscues and costly penalties, the Jaguars season has been one to forget for the squad.
Not knowing how long Trevor Lawrence's shoulder injury will have him sidelined, backup quarterback Mac Jones slid into the starting role in Week 10. Not being able to help the team successfully take down the Minnesota Vikings, does it all fall on Mac Jones?
Jones has played in three games this season and has only started once. While the team had some time on during practices to find some chemistry with Jones, the offense looked bleak during gameday.
Only scoring one touchdown all game, could bringing back Jones next year be in the cards for this Jaguars quarterback situation?
Jones has proven to be a reliable quarterback during his years with the New England Patriots, where he averaged 2,972 passing yards in the three seasons with the team. Thus far into his Jaguars career, he has a 64.5% completion rate and 139 passing yards.
Now in his 26-year-old season, Jones is only one year older than current starting quarterback Lawrence. If this Jaguars team wants to continue with a young core, Jones does fit that narrative. The average age of the Jaguars team is 25.9 years old.
Jones will enter free agency at the end of the season unless the team pulls the trigger on a contract extension. Whether that contract extension is a year or so, this Jaguars team has taken considerable steps back in their development as a whole.
There will be a considerable amount of free-agent quarterbacks in the offseason, where the Jaguars could look to replace Jones if his production amount for the rest of this campaign were to be lackluster.
While extending Jones could be in the team's future plans, it is not the most important subject for the Jaguars. The Jaguar's focus is to find a course of action to salvage their season, and not be labeled as one of the worst teams in the 2024-25 season.
