BREAKING: Liam Coen Has Informed Buccaneers Of His Jaguars Decision
It is looking more and more like the Jacksonville Jaguars have landed Liam Coen as their next head coach.
The star Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator has reportedly informed the Buccaneers about his decision to take the Jaguars' offer to become their new head coach, according to Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
Coen entered the process as one of the Jaguars' top choices for replacing Doug Pederson. And once Ben Johnson was hired by the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars pushed all their chips in on the prospects of hiring Coen.
Coen, however, took his name out of consideration for the Jaguars' job on Wednesday before he was set to take his second interview. On Thursday, Coen reversed course and now appears to be in line to be the Jaguars' next head coach.
"The Jaguars have a verbal agreement in place with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, per sources. Pending the negotiation of a formal contract, Coen will be their next head coach. Simply put, what Jacksonville put in front of Coen was too much to walk away from," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said.
The Jaguars moved on from general manager Trent Baalke on Wednesday, largely the result of the public embarrassment of the team's top candidate turning down a second interview with them. Since then, Jaguars ownership has continued their pursuit of Coen.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit. In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier this month.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
