Insider Notes Which Coach Impressed Jaguars In Initial Interview
Entering the third week of the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach search, there appears to be a theme: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen left a very positive impression on the Jaguars.
There is now a second voice reporting whatJacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated reported over the weekend -- that Coen impressed the Jaguars in his first meeting with the team last week.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted in his mailbag this week that he heard similar about Coen impressing the Jaguars and what it could mean for him moving forward.
"I’ve heard Buccaneers OC Liam Coen did well in his lone interview with the Jaguars. He may or may not get that job (it could also go to Johnson or Saleh). But my bet is even if he doesn’t get it, he’ll have momentum to land a job at this time next year with another good season," Breer said.
Coen is one of 10 candidates the Jaguars are considering to replace fired head coach Doug Pederson, and the possibility remains that Coen could meet with the Jaguars for a second interview as early as this week.
If he does, then Coen can officially be considered a finalist and a potential favorite to land the Jaguars job at a time when the franchise is perhaps more appealing to coaches than ever.
Coen, who has been a long-time assistant for Sean McVay and also had success with Will Levis at Kentucky, just wrapped up his first year as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator -- a year that saw the offense turn into a top-5 unit.
In 2024, the Buccaneers ranked top-five in: total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, third-down percentage, and red-zone touchdown percentage.
"Liam has done an incredible job," Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier this month.
"It's the influence he's had throughout all the guys teaching the game of football, and I've mentioned to you guys like all year, that teaching the details of why we're doing certain things, why we have certain plays alerted or canned, whatever you want to call it. And he does a great job of that, and then calling the plays with player strengths, that's what good OCs do. And so he's done an unbelievable job."
