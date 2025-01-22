BREAKING: Liam Coen Pulls Himself Out of Running For Jaguars HC Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching search just took a major blow.
The leading favorite for the job, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, has officially turned down the job before his second interview with the franchise.
"Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is taking himself out of the running for the Jaguars’ head coaching job to stay in Tampa on a new contract that now will place him amongst the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, per sources," ESPN's Adam Schefter said.
Coen had long been one of the favorites to land the Jaguars job after they fired former head coach Doug Pederson following three seasons and a 4-13 season in 2024.
Coen had developed a top-5 offense in Tampa Bay and the Jaguars were optimistic he could help Trevor Lawrence take the next leap, just like he did with Baker Mayfield. Instead, Coen is now out of the running and will not be the next Jaguars head coach.
Coen is the second coach this week to opt not to coach the Jaguars, with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson becoming the first when he picked the Chicago Bears on Monday. Johnson and Coen were widely considered the two top options internally for the Jaguars, who will now have to pivot elsewhere.
The only two coaches who are now scheduled for a second interview with the franchise are Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, each of whom are set to have in-person interviews with the Jaguars this week.
Coen was set to have his in-person interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday, but the news of him pulling out of the running has now rendered that moot.
The Jaguars have a host of other coaches they have interviewed for the job so far, and perhaps now they wait to make a decision for the job next week when they can officially interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in person.
But for now, the Jaguars have missed out on yet another top target. This is a stunning blow to a Jaguars' coaching search that has now gone from patient to off the rails.
