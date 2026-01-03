Jaguars Roundtable Preview, Final Predictions For Titans Rematch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make franchise history on Sunday, with an AFC South title on the line against the Tennessee Titans.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Titans game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars' biggest questions.

Can the banged-up OL contain Jeffery Simmons?



John Shipley: Probably not, but they can work around it. For my money, Jeffery Simmons has been the second-best defender in football this year after Myles Garrett, but this was also true the last time the Jaguars played the Titans and it didn't stop Trevor Lawrence from really igniting his hot streak.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Andy Quach: Jeffery Simmons has been among the most unstoppable interior defensive linemen in the league this season. Despite a supporting cast that does virtually nothing to draw attention away from him, he continues to singlehandedly wreck plays. The Jaguars "limited" him to five total pressures, a quarterback hit, a sack, and four successful stops the first time around.

This time, they'll have to try to do it potentially without Robert Hainsey, Ezra Cleveland, and Patrick Mekari. I don't know how much they'll be able to contain him outright, but I think that Liam Coen and the staff will be able to game-plan around him enough to have a strong offensive showing in the season finale.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates his tackle for loss against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: Simmons will be a challenge this weekend, as he is every week. Jacksonville must find ways to limit his impact in the trenches, and while there is trust in the offensive line from this coaching staff, the reality is that Simmons is almost unblockable on most weekends. If the Jaguars can find a way to work their game plan around slowing down Simmons, it's an easier path to victory.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) heads out to the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can the Jaguars slow an ascending Cam Ward?



John Shipley: I have said in this space before that I am a big fan of Cam Ward's talent, but the situation he has been in has been a mess from the start. Ward's talent is starting to overcome his surroundings, though, and he has played some of his best football over the last few weeks. Ward has a chance to take another leap this week, but the Jaguars have the scheme to give him fits. I think Anthony Campanile will be ready for him.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: Cam Ward actually started his ascension before he played the Jaguars the first time. In the two games prior, he faced the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks' elite defenses and combined for 450 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, Jacksonville held him to just 141 yards and no scores. Since then, he's gone for over 191 yards per game with eight touchdowns and one interception.

The Cleveland Browns let up two passing TDs to Ward, but they held him to just 117 yards and picked him off once. I expect the Jaguars' defense to have a performance similar to that or the one they had against him in the first leg of the season series, bolstered by a strong pass rush and a secondary that flies to the ball.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) leaves the field after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: It has been fun to watch Ward ascend like he has the last couple of weeks. These are encouraging signs if you are a Titans fan, but maybe less so if you are a Jaguars fan. The game plan should be fairly simple: continue to muddy the picture for Ward and generate pressure early and often. With Travon Walker back in the lineup for this matchup against Tennessee, there's a better chance of getting him down.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars 27, Titans 13. I think the Titans are a tough team that will put up a fight, but they don't have the firepower to upset the Jaguars. The Jaguars saw their trap game last week and they walked out of it fine. I think they will be the AFC South champions.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: The Jaguars had strung together a handful of blowout wins before they got punched in the mouth by the Indianapolis Colts last week. They survived it, though, escaping Indy with a narrow 23-17 victory. That was the wake-up call they needed before the postseason. I don't think they'll want another nail-biter before the postseason, especially with the division crown, the No. 1 seed, and the first-round bye all potentially on the table. Jacksonville gets another resounding win to build momentum before the playoffs, 31-14.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) breaks up a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: The Titans are a complete mismatch at this point of the season against a scorching-hot Jaguars team. I have a hard time envisioning an upset in this one. Jacksonville seems destined for success on Sunday as all its starters will play with the division on the line. For the first time since 2022, the AFC South belongs to the Jaguars once more as they slow down Cam Ward ahead of the playoffs. Jaguars 31, Titans 16

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

