Jaguars Roundtable Preview, Final Predictions For Titans Rematch
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to make franchise history on Sunday, with an AFC South title on the line against the Tennessee Titans.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Titans game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars' biggest questions.
Can the banged-up OL contain Jeffery Simmons?
John Shipley: Probably not, but they can work around it. For my money, Jeffery Simmons has been the second-best defender in football this year after Myles Garrett, but this was also true the last time the Jaguars played the Titans and it didn't stop Trevor Lawrence from really igniting his hot streak.
Andy Quach: Jeffery Simmons has been among the most unstoppable interior defensive linemen in the league this season. Despite a supporting cast that does virtually nothing to draw attention away from him, he continues to singlehandedly wreck plays. The Jaguars "limited" him to five total pressures, a quarterback hit, a sack, and four successful stops the first time around.
This time, they'll have to try to do it potentially without Robert Hainsey, Ezra Cleveland, and Patrick Mekari. I don't know how much they'll be able to contain him outright, but I think that Liam Coen and the staff will be able to game-plan around him enough to have a strong offensive showing in the season finale.
Jared Feinberg: Simmons will be a challenge this weekend, as he is every week. Jacksonville must find ways to limit his impact in the trenches, and while there is trust in the offensive line from this coaching staff, the reality is that Simmons is almost unblockable on most weekends. If the Jaguars can find a way to work their game plan around slowing down Simmons, it's an easier path to victory.
Can the Jaguars slow an ascending Cam Ward?
John Shipley: I have said in this space before that I am a big fan of Cam Ward's talent, but the situation he has been in has been a mess from the start. Ward's talent is starting to overcome his surroundings, though, and he has played some of his best football over the last few weeks. Ward has a chance to take another leap this week, but the Jaguars have the scheme to give him fits. I think Anthony Campanile will be ready for him.
Andy Quach: Cam Ward actually started his ascension before he played the Jaguars the first time. In the two games prior, he faced the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks' elite defenses and combined for 450 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, Jacksonville held him to just 141 yards and no scores. Since then, he's gone for over 191 yards per game with eight touchdowns and one interception.
The Cleveland Browns let up two passing TDs to Ward, but they held him to just 117 yards and picked him off once. I expect the Jaguars' defense to have a performance similar to that or the one they had against him in the first leg of the season series, bolstered by a strong pass rush and a secondary that flies to the ball.
Jared Feinberg: It has been fun to watch Ward ascend like he has the last couple of weeks. These are encouraging signs if you are a Titans fan, but maybe less so if you are a Jaguars fan. The game plan should be fairly simple: continue to muddy the picture for Ward and generate pressure early and often. With Travon Walker back in the lineup for this matchup against Tennessee, there's a better chance of getting him down.
Score prediction?
John Shipley: Jaguars 27, Titans 13. I think the Titans are a tough team that will put up a fight, but they don't have the firepower to upset the Jaguars. The Jaguars saw their trap game last week and they walked out of it fine. I think they will be the AFC South champions.
Andy Quach: The Jaguars had strung together a handful of blowout wins before they got punched in the mouth by the Indianapolis Colts last week. They survived it, though, escaping Indy with a narrow 23-17 victory. That was the wake-up call they needed before the postseason. I don't think they'll want another nail-biter before the postseason, especially with the division crown, the No. 1 seed, and the first-round bye all potentially on the table. Jacksonville gets another resounding win to build momentum before the playoffs, 31-14.
Jared Feinberg: The Titans are a complete mismatch at this point of the season against a scorching-hot Jaguars team. I have a hard time envisioning an upset in this one. Jacksonville seems destined for success on Sunday as all its starters will play with the division on the line. For the first time since 2022, the AFC South belongs to the Jaguars once more as they slow down Cam Ward ahead of the playoffs. Jaguars 31, Titans 16
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft
