3 Things to Watch in Jaguars' Regular Season Finale vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been rolling for nearly two whole months now, and they can cap off a spectacular regular season in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans.

So, what will we be looking for when the Jaguars take on the Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday? We take a look below.

Can Parker Washington keep it up?

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Parker Washington has been one of the most impactful receivers in football over the last two weeks, and it feels like there is a good chance he could have a repeat performance this week against a Titans team that has some serious questions in the secondary.

Washington has been Mr. Reliable for the Jaguars and has also been arguably their most explosive playmaker over the last month. His ability after the catch makes him a dangeros threat everytime he touches the ball, and I doubt that changes this week.

Travon Walker's impact

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travon Walker has been on a tear in recent weeks. Walker has made a big tackle for loss in every game for the last month, completely shifting the momentum of games at times with his timely edge setting. He is also heating up as a pass-rusher after dealing with a wrist and a knee injury earlier in the season.

Walker didn't play the last time around against the Titans, so the fact the Jaguars will have him on the field this week can't go under the radar. Look for Walker to make another massive impact as the Jaguars push for their second AFC South title in four years.

Special teams battle

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) is brought down by New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (33) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' special teams unit has once again had a strong year under coordinator Heath Farwell, but Week 17 did see the Jaguars' kickoff coverage units give up two long kick returns that nearly changed the game. Against an elite return manlike Chimere Dike, the Jaguars can't afford to let the Titans' third unit keep this game close.

“We’ve got to be, obviously improved from where we were last week in terms of the kickoff coverage. ... We know this is a good special teams unit, not just the returner in Dike," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week. "Well coached group and all that, so we’re going to have to be more disciplined, have a little bit more of that mindset and mentality needed to get off blocks, strain and go make plays on it but not outside of the scheme. Let’s stay within the structure of the kickoff coverage and go do what we’ve done at a high-level throughout the majority of the season.”

