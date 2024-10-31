BREAKING: Massive Status Change For Jaguars' Suspended Star
In July, Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. was suspended for violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. His punishment was six games.
On Thursday, Gipson was moved to the NFL commissioner's exemption list and he is allowed to practice with the Jaguars starting Thursday. However, he will not participate on gameday until he makes the Jaguars' active roster.
Gipson's stint on the exemption list expires 4 p.m. EST on Monday. The veteran safety signed with Jacksonville in August.
Head coach Doug Pederson explained at the time that it was a key addition in a thin secondary.
"But for us ... it's a veteran player that we're familiar with who gives us more depth, gives us an opportunity at safety that right now kind of fills the spot," Pederson said. "And we've got some young safeties that are playing well and Savage right now is not cleared for contact yet as much, so just gives you another veteran body and some competition and looking forward to getting him out there."
The recent developments mark a sharp turn from what was a massive question mark. Earlier in October, Pederson discussed with the media the status of Gipson and gave a long-awaited update that seemingly had no answers as to what his murky future held.
"We still haven't heard necessarily, really, from the league yet," Pederson said. "We have to wait for the league to clear him off of the suspension. So that's Tashaun's case right now. So maybe that'll happen this week or in the near future."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE