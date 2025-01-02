BREAKING: Multiple Jaguars Specialists Named to Pro Bowl
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a pair of Pro Bowlers.
With the AFC and NFC Pro Bowl rosters announced on Thursday, the Jaguars boast two Pro Bowl selections in punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik.
This marks Matiscik’s second consecutive Pro Bowl selection after making the AFC Pro Bowl roster after the 2023 season, while this is Cooke's first time as an official Pro Bowl selection.
"In 2024, Cooke has recorded 64 punts for 3,159 yards with a 44.7 net punting average in 16 games. Cooke’s 44.7 net punting average leads the AFC and ranks second in the NFL," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Additionally, 32 of his 64 punts were inside the 20-yard line and 12 were inside the 10-yard line. His 32 punts inside the 20-yard line place third and his 12 punts inside the 10 tie for fourth place in the AFC. In Week 8 against Green Bay, Cooke recorded a career-high 73-yard punt, tying Bryan Anger for the fifth-longest punt in franchise history."
"Matiscik has appeared in 116 snaps on special teams and posted two special teams tackles (one solo) in 2024," the Jaguars said. "Through 16 games, he has averaged an 81.9 Pro Football Focus special teams grade. Among long snappers in the NFL, his 81.9 PFF grade ranks second and leads the AFC. He is one of three long snappers to have an average PFF special teams grade of 80.0 or higher."
Earning spots as Pro Bowl alternates are wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Thomas is a first alternate at wide receiver, while Hines-Allen is a fourth alternate and Walker is a fifth alternate.
“I think the benchmark would have to be a guy like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, right? I think it would have to be those type of receivers. Obviously, his rookie numbers this year, we talked about [Pro Football Hall of Fame WR] Randy Moss, who’s Hall of Fame wide receiver—not putting B.T. in the Hall of Fame yet, but he’s got at least a start," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Thomas this week.
"But I think you’ve got to look at Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr and those guys and say, hey, if he’s in that company, then I think you can continue to get better. Those guys continue to improve, and their ceiling is extremely high, and they’re impact players for their teams. They’re game-changers for their teams and that’s what we see Brian Thomas as.”
The 2025 Pro Bowl games will take place in Orlando, beginning on Jan. 30, starting with the Pro Bowl Skills Show from 7-8:30 p.m. ET.
