BREAKING: NFL Hands Down Suspension For Illegal Hit on Jaguars QB
The NFL has handed down its ruling on the illegal hit Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during Sunday's 23-20 loss.
The NFL officially suspended Al-Shaair for the next three games, which means he can not return until Week 18 since the Texans have a bye week in Week 14.
"Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for three games for repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship, including during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars," the NFL said in a release.
NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension and delivered a scathing response to Al-Shaair.
“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide...You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.”
“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.
“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the hit did not worsen Lawrence's already-injured left shoulder, but the team has not yet made a determination on whether he will play again this year.
“I mean, you’ve got to take it all into consideration, obviously, and make a smart choice, make a headsy sort of determination with him and his health, and obviously where we are as a team right now," Pederson said.
