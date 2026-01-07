Where Jaguars Landed in Final Power Rankings of 2025 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded their 2025 NFL regular season with a 41-7 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans that clinched them the AFC South and allowed them to go into the postseason riding an eight-game win streak. Due to their efforts, they kept their lead over the Houston Texans and earned the pleasure of hosting the Buffalo Bills for Wild Card Weekend.



No matter what happens in the playoffs, there's no doubt that Head Coach Liam Coen's first year at the helm was a resounding success, evidenced by his top-three standing in the Coach of the Year odds. He took a 4-13 team from 2024 and flipped that record on its head with just one offseason in between. The future is bright in Duval, but the Jaguars want to reach the stars this season.



A Jacksonville Jaguars fan holds up a flag during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars have shed all doubt



The Jacksonville Jaguars steadily answered all the questions surrounding their team and their playoff prospects throughout their 2025 regular-season run. Can they turn things around with a first-year head coach at the helm? Yes. Can their defense continue to notch takeaways? Yes. Can Trevor Lawrence and the offense reach another level? Yes. Can the Jaguars really win the AFC South? Yes.



The outsiders tried to hold off as long as possible on crediting Jacksonville and giving this team recognition as a legitimate contender, but there's no denying it now. The hottest team in the league going into the postseason resides in Duval. The Jaguars will face a stiff test immediately in the playoffs, hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. There's a decent chance that whoever emerges victorious in this matchup could wind up representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.



A Jacksonville Jaguars fan holds up a sign during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' 2025 Power Rankings



NFL.com: 3, Last: 3



CBS Sports: 3, Last: 3



Yahoo Sports: 5, Last: 6



ESPN: N/A, Last: 6



The cowards at ESPN didn't do a new edition of their power rankings after Week 18, so their last thoughts on the Jaguars in that regard were bumping them down a spot after their 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville now has an opportunity to win the championship as ESPN's sixth-ranked team to end the season. NFL.com's Eric Edholm, on the other hand, believes the Jags have the goods to get past Buffalo:



"Jacksonville dawdled around on the first series of the game ... and then ripped off 41 unanswered points in a shellacking of Tennessee. The score and opponent aren’t that important, but the Jaguars' quick-strike ability is notable... Getting past Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend will be no cakewalk... But the Jaguars have won some impressive games this season, have big-play potential in all three phases and are as poised to make a postseason run as they’ve been since 2017."

