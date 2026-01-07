Jaguars Reveal First Injury Report of Playoff Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of the playoffs.

With the Jaguars set to face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Jacksonville has just a few players popping up as injured.

Jaguars Injury Updates

The Jaguars got out of Sunday's season finale against the Tennessee Titans relatively unscathed. The only player to leave the game with injury was left tackle Cole Van Lanen, who left in the second half of the Week 18 win with a knee injury. As a result, Van Lanen was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice.

Van Lanen has started for the last month-plus for the Jaguars at left tackle, and they would play Walker Little at left tackle if Van Lanen does not suit up. With that said, the truth of the Jaguars' injury reports all year is that the early-week practices mean little. If Van Lanen is still a DNP later in the week, that is when it would become a potential concern.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that in mind, the Jaguars have done a great job all season of moving pieces in and out of their offensive line room, and this would require no different.

“Yeah, I think Shaun [OL Coach Shaun Sarrett], Keli’i [Assistant Offensive Line/Run Game Specialist Keli’i Kekuewa] and Trevor [Offensive Assistant Trevor Mendelson] have done a great job of getting everybody prepared," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen exits the field after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You really look back to the spring, minicamps, OTAs, training camps of making sure that we rotated guys in at different positions. That's something that I've always believed in personally. Thought we did a good job when I was in L.A. doing the same thing of at minicamp, training camp, throwing guys in different positions. And it does cause a little discomfort."

Then there is the status of right guard Patrick Mekari, who sustained a back injury early in the Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos. Mekari has missed the last two games and did not practice for six practices in a row, but he was at practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday. This could bode well for his chances to return, though the Jaguars have options with Little or Wyatt Milum at right guard.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Otherwise, the Jaguars had cornerback Montaric Brown (neck), cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder), and defensive end Danny Striggow (elbow, ankle) as limited. Other than that, the Jaguars; roster was present and accounted for on the first practice of the week.

