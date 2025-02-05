BREAKING: Ron Rivera Going Back to College Ranks, Not Joining Jaguars
Former Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will not be joining the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff under new head coach Liam Coen.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Rivera will be going back to the college ranks at the University of California.
"Two-time NFL Coach of the Year and Cal alum Ron Rivera is expected to take a General Manager-like role with Cal Football. An All-American for the Golden Bears, Rivera returns to Berkeley to work with head coach Justin Wilcox for a new era of Cal Football," Jones said.
"Rivera’s position at Cal is expected to be similar to the one Andrew Luck took at rival Stanford, helping the program, coaches, players, fundraisers and athletics department navigate the new waters in college athletics. Rivera interviewed for the Jets, Bears and Raiders head coaching jobs in the past month. The former Panthers and Commanders head coach was also in the running to join Liam Coen’s staff as a senior assistant head coach with the Jaguars."
As Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated reported, Rivera met with the Jaguars over the weekend to interview for a spot on Coen's coaching staff. Rivera would have been far and away the most experienced coach to be added to Coen's staff, and the Jaguars will now have to look elsewhere to add a veteran voice to the sidelines.
Rivera was head coach for the Commanders from 2020-2023, making the playoffs in 2020 and compiling a 26-40-1 record.
Rivera was the Panthers head coach from 2011-2019, winning AP Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2015). During that time, he lead the Panthers to the playoffs in seven seasons, winning the NFC Championship and appearing in Super Bowl 50.
Rivera has also had stops with the Chargers and the Chicago Bears as a defensive coordinator.
Coen has made progress in building his staff over the last week, hiring Anthony Campanile as defensive coordinator and making position coach hires for quarterback, tight end, defensive line, linebacker, and the secondary.
The notable roles the Jaguars still have vacant are offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.
