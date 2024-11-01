BREAKING: Several Jaguars Stars Listed As Questionable For Eagles Clash
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their longest injury report of the season ahead of Sunday's battle with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jaguars' official status report for Week 9 has the following players listed as questionable: running back Tank Bigsby (ankle), running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), running back Keilan Robinson (toe), safety Andrew Wingard (knee), and guard Brandon Scherff (knee).
The players who have officially been ruled out are guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle).
“Ezra Cleveland], probably not going to make it to this game, that high ankle, those things, they're tough. Brandon's [OL Brandon Scherff] going to go today at practice and we'll see where he's at, still kind of almost a gametime decision with him, but he's a tough kid," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "BT's [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] done well. Look, still got to be cautious a little bit with that, so we're going to make sure that – he's not going to be 100 percent obviously and nobody is at this time, but we don't want a setback obviously with him or any of the guys.
"Etienne's [RB Travis Etienne Jr.] been doing some good things, getting stronger. Another one that's going to be probably right up to the gametime. Darby's [CB Ronald Darby] fine and Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] has been working through his shoulder issue and probably another one that's going to be gametime. Dewey's [S Andrew Wingard] Dewey. He had a better week. We're going to see today and make a decision today.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE