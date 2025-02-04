BREAKING: Top Buccaneers Exec Withdraws Name From Jaguars GM Search
Scratch one name off the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager wish list.
For the second time in the last month, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers employee has removed himself from the Jaguars' search for a key hire. But unlike head coach Liam Coen, it does not appear Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg is going to reverse course.
"Bucs assistant GM Mike Greenberg has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Jaguars’ general manager’s position," Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported on Tuesday.
"It had more to with his 15 years with the Bucs and his loyalty to the Glazer family, GM Jason Licht and what they have built here and nothing to do with any negative impressions about Liam Coen or the Jaguars organization. He was honored to be considered.
Greenberg was one of only two candidates on the Jaguars' interview list who had worked on the same team as Coen in the past.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have seven known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke. The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire on Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
