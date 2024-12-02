BREAKING: Trevor Lawrence Responds After Dirty Hit
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has spoken up after his scary injury in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼," Lawrence said on social media.
Lawrence was carted off the field on Sunday after a late hit to the head area from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair as Lawrence was sliding. The hit led to both benches being emptied as a fight broke out between Al-Shaair and members of the Jaguars' sideline.
“Well, look, it's a play that nobody wants to see in our league obviously because you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.
"I've got a lot of respect for Coach Ryans [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans]. I know he doesn't coach his team that way. We don't coach our team that way. It's unfortunate, it really is. It's unfortunate. I'm just glad that Trevor's going to be fine. He'll obviously be in the protocol, but it just is an unfortunate play.”
Lawrence was seen leaving the Jaguars' locker room with his wife Marissa following the game. This is Lawrence's second concussion in two seasons after he sustained one against the Baltimore Ravens last season.
"Thank you all for the texts and prayers," Marissa Lawrence said on Instagram after the game. "Just taking time to make sure he's okay and get healthy but we appreciate all the support and love."
In the wake of Lawrence's concussion and his previous shoulder injury he was already dealing with, Pederson said he has not yet given thought to whether the star passer will be shut down for the final five games of the season.
