BREAKING: Vikings' Daronte Jones Becomes Jaguars' First DC Candidate
Liam Coen has his first defensive coordinator interview.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are interviewing Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones on Monday for their defensive coordinator position.
Jones is the first candidate to be made public for either Jaguars coordinator role under Coen, who was officially hired by the Jaguars as the eighth head coach in franchise history on Friday.
"Prior to joining the Vikings for a second stint with the team in 2022, Jones spent one season with LSU in 2021. He originally entered the NFL coaching ranks with the Miami Dolphins as assistant defensive backs coach (2016-17) and spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals as secondary/cornerbacks coach for two seasons (2018-19)," Jones' bio with the Vikings reads.
"During his first season as the Vikings defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, Jones helped the defense improve from their 31st overall ranking in 2022 to 16th in 2023, and lead the NFL with 21 forced, with defensive backs accounting for 14."
Jones has overseen one of the most overachieving secondaries in the NFL and has arguably been the top assistant on Brian Flores' defensive staff. While the Jaguars will have options at defensive coordinator, Jones seems destined to be a future coordinator after also taking an interview with the Chicago Bears.
Defensive coordinator is set to be the most important hire on Coen's staff considering he is likely set to be the team's offensive play-caller. The Jaguars are also expected to consider Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the role after he had two interviews during the head coach search, but he has not yet been confirmed as an interview to be a part of Coen's first staff with the Jaguars.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
