Can Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Take the Next Step with HC Liam Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their first piece of the puzzle in the offseason. The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Jacksonville. The Jaguars got former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen to change his decision and take the job in Jacksonville. Now Coen will try his best to turn things around with the Jaguars.
Coen is an offensive mind and now quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a coach that can take him to the next level. Since coming into the league Lawrence has gotten better each season but still has not taken the next step and become one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League. Lawrence will have to learn Coen's system later this offseason.
Coen has taken his former quarterback in the Bucs, Baker Mayfield and has improved his game tremendously during his time in Tampa Bay. Now Coen will look to do the same with Lawrence in Jacksonville.
Coen will also have a lot of weapons to work with now. He has rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr. as his No. 1 wide receiver next season. Also running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby will be a good help in the backfield.
With everything that has gone wrong in Jacksonville over the last few years, the Jaguars finally got it right with the Coen hiring.
Lawrence was injured on two different occasions last season. Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 and came back a few weeks later. In his first game back from the should injury, Lawrence took a big hit that ended his season.
Lawrence will be ready to go in time for training camp. Now this duo can be something special in the NFL. Now they have to build a good relationship and work together to bring a new culture and good culture to Jacksonville. Coen will have the job of bringing his leadership front and center to the franchise.
Coen will work hard all offseason to try to get this young talented unit to work as one heading into next season. The franchise has their next guy in Coen and now they will have to get the results to show the fans they are serious about turning it around.
