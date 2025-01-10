Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on Relationship with GM Trent Baalke
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have the season they wanted in 2024. The season was full of offensive struggles and injuries to key players.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured on two different occasions last season. Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 and came back a few weeks later. In his first game back from the should injury, Lawrence took a big hit that ended his season.
Lawrence went on the injury reserve, got surgery on his shoulder, and is expected to be ready for next season.
Lawrence will have a new head coach next season after owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Pederson earlier this week. Khan did not fire general manager Trent Baalke. That surprised a lot of people are the league.
“Yeah, I have a good relationship with Trent," said Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Thursday. "He's always been upfront and honest with me. We talk a decent amount, and I don't know anything else because I haven't had a different GM or that relationship, but I feel like we have a pretty honest and open relationship. It's been good. I think that I don't know if ‘surprised’ is the right word. You never know how these things are going to go down as far as even Monday, we just had our daughter, Shae, too. There's a lot going on and I see the news on Monday about Coach getting fired and so there's just a lot and I don't think I even thought of, like, well is everybody going to get fired or what? It's just what you see and you kind of react to it and you go about your business, and you try to just move forward. I don't really—I wouldn't say ‘surprise’ is the right word. I don't know, but I do feel like me and Trent have a good relationship."
"None of that is my job, so I think there's no sense in worrying about things that you can't control. I can control the relationship I have with him and trying to build that and continue to improve that and to stay communicating especially in the offseason."
"This is a big offseason for us, so I just want to be—you talked about ‘having a seat at the table,’ more than anything, I just want to have a great relationship with Trent, which I think we do, and then the new head coach that comes in as well, and start that off on the right foot and just constant communication. I think that's the biggest thing is that relationship between quarterback, head coach and coordinator, whoever it is. That’s important, so I just want to build on that as early as possible.”
