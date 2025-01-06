Chance of a Lifetime Comes to an End for QB Mac Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars' dismal season has finally ended after 18 games of mostly losing football. Not much went right for the Jaguars this season, as they experienced numerous costly injuries and close losses.
However, one of the bright spots for the Jaguars this season was veteran quarterback Mac Jones' growth after being forced into the starting lineup multiple times due to injuries to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Jones threw for nearly 1,500 yards in nine appearances for the Jaguars, seven of which were games he started at quarterback. When Jones arrived in Jacksonville, it was understood he needed time to continue developing as a quarterback after an unsuccessful stint as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback.
The playing time Jones received this season in Lawrence's absence may not have translated to many wins for the Jaguars, but Jones did lead them to a couple. Jones received valuable playing time in a lost season for the Jaguars, but it was critical for him.
“Yeah, honestly, I love this game," Jones said. "So, I really put a lot of time into it, and so do the people around me. I know the coaches and players felt that this year, whether I was starting or not. I try to be the first guy in and study and learn the offense and learn the people and all that. I love football. I know that, and eventually, it’s going to even out and go my way. So, I’m looking forward to that and I’m looking forward to watching these guys grow as well.”
Jones acknowledged that he is excited for the offseason to begin for a chance to rest and do his best to improve as a quarterback.
“Yeah, a little bit," Jones said. "I mean, trust me, you want to be in the playoffs, so you can sit there and watch and kind of be sad about it and mad. It's the last time I want to be sitting and watching. So hopefully, I can learn from that, and once again, just going to cherish the moments with these guys because it's a lot of good guys in this locker room.”
