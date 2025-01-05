The Unfortunate Truth Surrounding Doug Pederson's Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a challenging last two seasons, during which many things went wrong. The Jaguars had two teams with similarities but significant differences in both seasons.
However, while there have been different players on the two most recent Jaguars rosters, many players were with the team in both seasons. Even with the changes, the Jaguars have still struggled to win games, meaning their issues are arguably more significant than just the players on the roster.
This has led to constant speculation surrounding the future of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who does his best not to let it get to him. However, Pederson knows there is only so much he can do to shield his family from the speculation surrounding him and his future with the team.
“Yeah, because I don't listen to it," Pederson said. "I don't subject myself to reading," Pederson said. "I don't get the notifications on my phone, things like that. And/or your friends telling my wife, ‘Oh, do you see what they said today?’ I'm like, why did you say that? You know, type of thing. But it's hard to keep your family in a bubble. They're outside of these walls, and they see it and hear it every day.
"I'll tell you this: if it wasn't for probably our faith and being grounded there, then I think you could cower under just about anything. Any stress, anything that kind of weighs you down. But as a family, we choose not to let it bother us. They get mad at it, just like I do sometimes when they tell me about it.
"But look, we've been around this league almost 30 years, player and coach, and you've seen a lot of things," Pederson said. "If this is the last one, then I can look back and go, ‘Hey, it was a great run.’ You had a chance to do a lot of great things. You had a chance to win a Super Bowl. You've coached some great players. You played in this league for a long time. So, whatever happens, happens. But we keep moving forward."
