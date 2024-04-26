Texans' CJ Stroud Says Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. is Similar to Chris Olave
Count the competition as fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-round pick.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. received rave reviews throughout the draft process thanks to his 2023 production and his athletic testing. And now, one of his team's biggest rivals is explaining why he is a smart selection.
"I like this pick," Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud said on Bleacher Report's live draft show. "They needed a down the field threat vertically for Trevor Lawrence. You know, the ball gets out of his hand so fast, I think this is good for him to be finally be able to hold onto it and get it down the field."
Thomas caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards (17.3 average) and 17 touchdowns for LSU in 2023. In 2022, Thomas caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, he caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns.
As Stroud explained, there is a prior relationship at play here. Stroud says he worked out with Thomas earlier this offseason, and his short time with the newest Jaguar made him think of a former Ohio State teammate.
"I threw with BT this offseason and what stood out to me was just how smooth he was. Everything looks like a Go. Everything looks vertical, which is great. I wouldn't say he is exactly Chris Olave, but he has similar games," Stroud said. "I don't think his release game is there yet. Like he needs a lot better releases. But when you talk about speed, like, off the charts. Like that is what reminds me of Chris. Catches with his hands. I think this is a great pick. I like this pick."
“I’m happy, I’m ready to get going. Trevor is a great quarterback and just ready to get there, put in the work and see what happens from there," Thomas Jr. said on Thursday night.
"Just my ability to use my speed, be able to get open, create space on defenders. I would say that’s just a big role in how I play and I’m just happy to be a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and just ready to get going.”