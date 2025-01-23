Could Raiders Duo Turn Jaguars' Fortunes?
With the Jacksonville Jaguars now looking for both a new head coach and new general manager, perhaps there is a pairing out west the Jaguars could turn to.
The Jaguars are set to interview Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham today, and it could be a shrewd move to potenially pair him with another member of the Raiders if he gets the job.
To be exact, the Jaguars should consider Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly, a North Florida native, if they look to add Graham as their next head coach to replace Doug Pederson.
A well-liked and admired front office name, Kelly has done plenty to earn respect in NFL circles during a scouting career that started with the Denver Broncos in 2007. In 2008, Kelly was promoted in Denver to assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting. In 2010 he got another promotion, this time to assistant director of pro personnel.
Kelly held that role until 2014; in 2015, he became director of pro scouting for the Chicago Bears. In 2017, he was promoted to director of pro scouting and held that role through the 2021 season.
Kelly's name came up for several general manager jobs over the years, and in 2022 he was named the assistant general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. He eventually served as interim general manager after the firing of Dave Ziegler.
For those who have reservations about Kelly after the hiring and subsequent firing of Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas, it was well known around the NFL that he would not have hired Pierce if he was given the full-time general manager job.
Kelly, who had a key role in the drafting of Raiders star Brock Bowers, has long been known to view the Jaguars as a dream job. Kelly is a universally respected front office name and it appears it is a matter of when he will land a general manager job, not if.
If Graham were to impress the Jaguars in his second interview and land the head coach job, a pairing of Graham and Kelly could give the Jaguars the face lift they need inside the building to fix their culture and move forward.
