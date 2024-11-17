Could This Issue Damper Jaguars' Chances Against Lions?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been in a tough position as of late. Losing their starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to injury, but how many other Jaguars could be sidelined when they play the Detroit Lions?
In the Jaguars injury report, ten players had limited play in practice from Wednesday to Friday. Only two players are currently ruled out for the game, Lawrence and running back Tank Bigsby, but key players that could lead the Jaguars to victory could also be sidelined.
Ezra Cleveland, Gabe Davis, and Brian Thomas Jr are some names that the Jaguars would love to have on the field and healthy when the team looks to take down Detroit. Even if they do come into play against the Lions, could their injuries hinder their performances?
Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr have been the two best wide receivers for the Jaguars, yet both are listed on the injury report. Davis saw limited practice playing time due to his shoulder, and Thomas Jr saw limited practice time due to his chest.
Luckily for the Jaguars, there will be certain Lions players who will not be making an appearance for the squad. Lions Sam LaPorta, Brodric Martin, Ifeatu Melifonwu, and Emmanuel Moseley have all been updated as "out" for the game against Jacksonville.
While the players who haven't yet been ruled out for the game could still play, how will their underlying injuries be a factor? The Jaguars saw limited offensive production in their recent game against the Minnesota Vikings, which saw Mac Jones start his first game as quarterback for the team this season.
Depth at the wide receiver positions may run low for the Jaguars if one of their starters gets taken out due to injury. Christian Kirk and David White Jr are both already on the injured reserve. With Thomas Jr and Davis having limited practice time, the team may need to rely on second-string receivers Tim Jones and Devin Duvernay.
Head Coach Dave Pederson has said that the guys listed on the injury report will be ready to go, they just may be banged up. When facing a team like the Lions, the Jaguars will look for their players to fight through any pain that they had been feeling during practices.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE