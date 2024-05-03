Former Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot Signs With Buffalo Bills
One of the most consistent and reliable Jacksonville Jaguars in recent history has signed with a new team.
The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of long-time Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot on Friday, marking the first time in Smoot's career he has not been on the Jaguars' roster.
Over the last seven years, Smoot has played in 99 regular season games and five playoff games for the Jaguars, recording 27 tackles for loss, 64 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and 23.5 sacks, which ranks ninth all time in franchise history.
A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Smoot appeared in 90 games for the Jaguars over his first six seasons, recording 22.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. One of the best developmental stories in recent Jaguars history, Smoot was able to become one of the Jaguars' most reliable pass-rushers in recent seasons as he transitioned to more of an inside/outside role that saw him line up in multiple positions.
At the time of his Achilles injury against the New York Jets in Week 16 of 2022, Smoot was second on the team in pressures, fourth in quarterback hits, first in sacks, and second in pass-rush win rate. From 2019-2022, Smoot recorded at least five sacks in each season, recording 22.5 sacks in that span and often looking like Jacksonville's most consistent pass-rusher.
Smoot appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars in 2023 after rehabbing from his Achilles injury, finishing his final season in Jacksonville with 10 tackles, one sack, and four quarterback hits.