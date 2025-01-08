Deion Sanders Reacts to Jaguars' Bitter Rival Titans' Firing of GM
The AFC South is in a serious mode of dysfunction following the 2024 season, and people are starting to take notice.
The Jacksonville Jaguars saw their longest and most hated rival Tennessee Titans join the dysfunction on Tuesday, with the Titans opting to fire general manager Ron Carthon just one year after extending his contract and giving him a promotion.
The surprising firing -- which now marks three years in a row in which the Titans have fired either a general manager or head coach -- was quickly noticed by Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, the father of potential No. 1 pick Shedeur Sanders.
With the Titans holding the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and having a serious need at quarterback, there is a clear reason for Sanders to have a vested interest in the Titans moving forward. And with moves like the one they made this week, there could soon be questions on if the Titans are a spot Sanders wants to see his son drafted to, even if it comes with the honor of being the No. 1 pick.
"Anywhere from one through four. One of them is going to be one. And the later one will not go behind four. Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want—kind of want them to go," Sanders said in the offseason. "And let's not forget Shiloh, okay? But I know where I want them to go. So there's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be, sorry, it's going to be an Eli."
The Titans will now search for a new general manager as they evaluate the 2025 quarterback class. Sanders is widely projected as the top quarterback in the class, though he could be rivaled by Miami quarterback Cam Ward. One way or another, it appears the Titans' quarterback of the future will be either Sanders or Ward, unless they go for a veteran option in free agency.
Will the firing of Carthon impact that decision? Only time will tell, but it is now for certain that all eyes in the NFL are on the Titans and what their recent moves could mean for the No. 1 pick.
