BREAKING: Jaguars' Bitter Rival Tennessee Titans Make Shocking Firing
Another AFC South team has made a big-time firing.
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Ran Carthon on Tuesday, just days after the Titans finished as the worst team in the NFL and with the No. 1 pick.
The shocking firing further displays how far the Titans have fallen as a franchise. After the Titans ran the AFC South for several seasons, they have now become one of the worst franchises in football. In 2024 alone, the Titans were swept by the Jaguars -- who went 2-13 in their other 15 games.
"I’ve loved the time I’ve spent with Ran. He’s a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path. It’s impossible to ignore that our football team hasn’t improved over the past two years," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said.
"I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course. I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We’re humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve.”
With the Titans looking for a new general manager, it appears first-year head coach Brian Callahan will return for a second season in 2025. Callahan's first year at the helm was marred by poor quarterback play and ineffective offense despite him being an offensive-minded head coach, with the Titans scoring just 19 points against the Jaguars in two games.
While the Jaguars may have caught plenty of flak around the NFL in their decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke, it does appear there is one other team in the AFC South who is facing more dysfunction.
This is the third offseason in a row the Titans have made a firing at one of the leadership positions. The question now is where do they go from here. No matter who they hire, they are likely several years away from being able to compete for an AFC South crown after the display they put on the field in 2024.
