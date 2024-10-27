Did Injury Take Jaguars' Star, Trade Candidate Off the Table?
Before the Jacksonville Jaguars' contest with the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, NFL insider Adam Schefter touted wide receiver Christian Kirk as a trade candidate.
"Should the Jaguars lose Sunday to Green Bay to fall to 2-6, it might make it more likely they would be willing to entertain offers for players such as Kirk," Schefter wrote. "Kirk, 27, has 25 receptions for 320 yards and one touchdown this season, his third with the Jaguars. The Jets also would be open to trading away veteran wide receiver Mike Williams for the right price, according to league sources. Teams still in need of a receiver are thought to be the Steelers and the Chargers, among others."
The Jaguars did fall to the Packers, via heartbreaking last-second field goal. The final score of 30-27 indicates there might be some big changes coming in Duval at 2-6.
The issue is that Kirk went down with an apparent shoulder injury during the contest. What looked like an acrobatic, highlight-reel grab ended in a drop and an awkward landing for Kirk. He exited and did not return.
Head coach Doug Pederson did not have any updates in his post-game media availibility, saying he had yet to learn about anything new. However, our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley witnessed Kirk in the locker room wearing a sling on his left arm and being assisted out of his uniform.
Shipley said it looked to be a shoulder injury.
The Jaguars have been tabbed as trade deadline sellers, with limited to no prospects of making a playoff berth at 2-6. Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke's seats continue to get hotter by the week and it is likely just a matter of time before there are changes in Duval.
The potential trade of Kirk will likely be tabled now, if not off the table altogether. The severity of the injury will play a big role in that fact, but the outlook of moving Kirk is bleak.
Now, the Jaguars are stuck in a rough position. They can't utilize Kirk as the weapon he is, and they can't move him for draft capital. Kirk had two catches for 59 yards when he was injured.
