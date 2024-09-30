Did Jaguars' Icy Doug Pederson Just Pass Blame?
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson drew a clear line in the sand in the aftermath of his team's 24-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4.
With the Jaguars sitting at 0-4 and in complete disarray following yet another loss (their ninth in their last 10 games), Pederson made it clear to media who he held responsible -- at least on this particular Sunday. And in doing so, Pederson finally also made it clear who is calling the plays in 2024.
"For what? I thought he called a great game," Pederson said on Sunday when asked if he would consider taking over the headset from offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
In many senses, Pederson is right. The Jaguars set their season-high total in points scored and there were several plays left on the field that had nothing to do with scheme or play calls.
But in doing so, Pederson made it obvious who he holds responsible for Sunday's failure.
"As coaches, we can't go out there and make the plays, right? It's a two-way street, so you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want, and that's fine. Point it right at me," Pederson said.
"I can take it, okay? I can take it. So, whatever you want to ask me, say, write, go ahead.”
The Jaguars had several chances to walk out of NRG Stadium with an upset victory over the reigning AFC South champions, but the offense ultimately failed to put together a complete game.
The offense scored just once in the second-half, with Trevor Lawrence failing to crack 200 passing yards for the third time this season.
The two worst series for the Jaguars came in the red-zone at the end of the third quarter/start of the fourth quarter and on their final true possession of the game. After Tank Bigsby got the Jaguars to Houston's goal-line with a 58-yard run, the Jaguars were denied on a fourth-down quarterback draw.
And despite the Jaguars forcing five consecutive punts to start the second-half, the offense never put the game away. The Jaguars went three-and-out on their final drive before the Texans took the lead, taking just under 50 seconds off the clock.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE