Did Jaguars' Star Change Entire Offense in One Game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars saw a star born at EverBank Stadium on Sunday.
Second-year running back Tank Bigsby had made explosive, game-changing plays already this year. But in a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, Bigsby proved to be the true difference-maker as the Jaguars snapped their losing streak.
Bigsby ran for a career-high 101 yards on just 13 carries in Sunday's win, and his 19- and 65-yard touchdown rushes helped the Jaguars score 37 points after just 60 combined points in the first four games.
On the other hand, Jaguars' third-year running back Travis Etienne impacted the game as a receiver (six catches for 43 yards) but rushed for just 17 yards on six rushes.
The difference in success on the ground between the two was staggering, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shot down the idea of the game impacting the team's depth chart.
“No. Travis is our guy. Tank had a good game. That's just the way games go," Pederson said after the game.
"Happy for Tank. Great for the offensive line, obviously, in some of those situations there. Travis is our guy. Tank had a good game today, though.”
“Today, yes, I played very well, played well today," Bigsby said.
"There’s always more out there as a player but first I just want to start by thanking God for this opportunity and thanking my teammates for being together, playing together. The sky’s the limit when you keep God first and you live the right way. Looking forward to London and seeing how everything goes.”
Regardless of whether the Jaguars have to make an eventual decision on splitting a workload between Etienne and Bigsby, the Jaguars are in a good spot.
They have a running back who is dangerous in space and as a receiver in Etienne, and they have another in Bigsby who is currently dominating on the ground.
"All week this week, I finished and I ran out there so that I said I won’t be gassed and I will score, and help my team win," Bigsby said.
"That was the biggest thing, and another thing was last year, how I started off with the Colts in my career, I didn’t like it and I kind of took this game a little personal. Like I said, I’m just very blessed to be here and blessed for this opportunity.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.