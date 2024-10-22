Does Jaguars' Detested AFC Rival Have a QB Controversy?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Mac Jones this offseason, the sarcastic reply from some was that the Jaguars may be building a quarterback controversy on their hands.
Turns out pundits were right about a potential quarterback battle brewing in the AFC South, but it isn't in Jacksonville. Instead, it could be in Indianapolis where the Colts are having to answer the question of whether to roll with a struggling and developing Anthony Richardson or a veteran backup in Joe Flacco.
Richardson returned from injury in Week 7, but the 2023 top pick struggled in a 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins that saw the Colts have to settle for three field goals. Richardson was 10-of-24 passing for 129 yards, giving him a 59.2 passer rating.
For comparison's sakes, both Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle had a better passer rating.
As a result, Richardson found himself as the rare winning quarterback listed among the losers in a Winners/Losers piece from The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher.
"Richardson adds a ton of value with his legs, but he just might not be an NFL passer. That’s frustrating, considering how good all of the weapons are around him. The Colts will stick with Richardson moving forward because they have to find out whether or not he can be the long-term answer at quarterback," Mosher said.
"The hope is that he can improve with more playing time, as this was just his ninth start. However, his inaccuracy remains a huge issue and one that needs to be solved quickly if the Colts want to make a run to the postseason."
Could Colts head coach Shane Steichen -- who is likely looking for a playoff birth after just missing out on one last year -- look to turn to the steady veteran in Flacco if he doesn't see that improvement from his team? That could be one of the biggest questions facing any coach in the next coming weeks.
Richardson was drafted to be a long-term answer; it was never any secret how raw and relatively inexperienced he was coming out of Florida. His development has always been one that will take time and patience.
And when you factor in how much time he missed due to last year's season-ending injury, it is hardly a surprise that he still looks like a work in progress.
But will Steichen and the Colts be willing to ride through the rough patches, or do they turn to a proven winner in Flacco in order to avoid Richardson's growing pains?
That is the situation the Colts put themselves in both when they drafted Richardson and when they signed Flacco this offseason. Flacco was going to be a threat to any team's starter after his performance last year for the Browns.
Steichen and the Colts being forced to pick between winning now and Richard's development was always a likely scenario when they signed Flacco.
Now, the 4-3 Colts are getting near crunch time. And if they get many more performances out of Richardson like the one they got on Sunday, tough conversations are bound to be born.
