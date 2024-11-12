Doug Pederson Dispels One Aspect of Jaguars Star's Injury Status
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the second game of his NFL career in Week, creating a question of when, and perhaps even if, he will return during the 2025 season.
At least, that was the story last week as several national analysts painted a potentially grim picture for Lawrence in the midst of his left shoulder injury.
"As Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the Vikings.
Lawrence was limited in practice yesterday & coach Doug Pederson was noncommittal about his status," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said last Thursday.
"No surgery scheduled ... There are several options immediate and down the road. That's one of them. He's considered day-to-day with a left shoulder," Rapoport continued. "But as he considers these options, Trevor Lawrence will likely not play Sunday. Mac Jones is the backup."
Lawrence, of course, would go on to miss the Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. But on Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shot down the notion that Lawrence could be facing surgery and an extended lay-off.
"There’s not been a talk on surgery, so I don’t know where the surgery talk is coming from. Nothing like that," Pederson said.
Otherwise, Pederson didn't provide much of an update on the status of Lawrence and his timeline to return. That will surely come later on as the week goes on, though signs could point to Jones starting for the second week in a row.
"It’s hard to tell right now. We’ve still got a couple of days. I don’t have any definite answers right now," Pederson said.
In Week 10, Lawrence spent his day on the sidelines with a headset on. Whether that repeats in Week 11 remains to be seen; though, Lawrence did still provide value despite not being on the field.
“Yeah, I tell you what, he was really engaged yesterday. Helped Mac the entire day. We had great conversations on the sideline, things that he saw. So yeah, that's something that he can definitely get a little different perspective, calmer eyes, and see how the game flows," Pederson said.
