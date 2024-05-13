Doug Pederson Encouraged By Jaguars Offseason Program So Far
Some new faces took the field for the first time as the Jaguars kicked off their rookie minicamp on Friday.
The NFL’s voluntary off-season program is broken up into three phases. Phase One is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning. Phase Two includes individual and group instruction, but no offense vs. defense drills are permitted. Finally, Phase Three or “OTA’s” allows team competition like 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, but no live contact is permitted.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson expressed his encouragement with the team’s performance, after being asked how the players have come together since being back in the building.
“You know, the biggest thing is the number of guys that are here. I think that's a credit to them with the voluntary program. It's been good. Been a lot of energy out there.” said Pederson.
Out of the 31 players who practiced during rookie minicamp, 26 were rookies, five were veterans, and one player was part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.
When asked about the difference between evaluating veteran players and rookies, Pederson said that these workouts are critical in aiding a rookie’s adjustment process to the NFL.
“The rookies, they don't know anything right now, so it's different. We won't get them caught up this weekend to where the vets are, but at the same time this is a great opportunity for them to learn and really show us how much they can retain in just a short period of time," said Pederson.
Among the veterans, 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry was the only new face. Landry did not play during the 2023 season, and is practicing with the team on a tryout basis.
Pederson says that as a rookie, fellow LSU product Brian Thomas Jr. can learn a lot from a seasoned veteran like Landry.
“It is a really good learning experience for a guy like Brian to come in here and see Jarvis. I think it will be good to see how Jarvis handles himself as a professional, and it will really at least make an impression on Brian this weekend," said Pederson.
When asked about possibly filling a mentorship role, Landry welcomed it with open arms.
“Absolutely, whether I'm here or not here, whatever it is, he has my number. He has my number, I'm like they were all guys I ran into him yesterday. We had a great conversation, it's really it's part of the culture. It's how you keep the culture clean and good. And that's what I'm gonna do,” said Landry.
Out of the 26 rookies who practiced, 13 of them were undrafted. Pederson was an undrafted player himself, so he offered some insight and advice.
“They're just going to come in and compete like anybody else. Don't worry about the number of guys in line as much as just getting better at your craft. We got a good group of undrafted guys that we signed after the draft and are looking forward to getting them out there” said Pederson.
Between the team’s off-season additions and returning players, Pederson expressed that he feels comfortable with the team's size and speed.
“I think, number one, we've gotten bigger, just physically bigger, with some of the draft picks and undrafted guys, and even some of our players coming back, we've gotten bigger there. I think speed, we've got a tick faster. Obviously we know Brian's speed as a wide receiver and some of the DBs now,” said Pederson.