Doug Pederson Explains Why Jaguars Traded Ex-Captain
The Jacksonville Jaguars made waves earlier this week, becoming the first team to trade a player during the 2024 season when they dealt defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks.
The deal was surprising for a few reasons; for one, Robertson-Harris was having a moderately productive start despite a decreased role. The Jaguars also only got a 2026 sixth-round pick for the former captain and starter.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained on Wednesday the deal was a result of several factors, with the biggest likely being the Jaguars' immense depth at defensive tackle.
“First of all, let me just say, I appreciate everything Roy has done for me and this team for the last three years that I've been here," Pederson said from London.
"As you guys know too, we were heavy at DT and it just the opportunity presented itself. This time of year, team-needs around the league too – injuries play a big part of things and it was an opportunity for him and obviously, for us to get something for it. He's been a big part of that defense. I wish him well, but it's good for him.”
Robertson-Harris was signed to the Jaguars in 2021 as a part of general manager Trent Baalke's first free agency class. After starting 13 games for the Jaguars and recording three sacks in 2021, Robertson-Harris started in all 17 regular-season games and two playoff games in 2022.
After a standout performance at the end of the 2022 season, the Jaguars extended Robertson-Harris in the 2023 offseason. The former Chicago Bear was also voted a defensive captain for the first time. In 2023, Robertson-Harris played all 17 games and recorded 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.
In six games this year, Robertson-Harris started two games and recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Despite trading the veteran and a 1-5 start, Pederson did seem to indicate that he doesn't believe the Jaguars will be sellers at the trade deadline. The Jaguars have a number of veterans on expiring deals and young players on rookie contracts who could potentially fetch value, but this is still a staff trying to win games to ensure they keep their jobs.
“I mean, you're always open to conversations and phone calls, but I don't anticipate anything like that," Pederson said.
