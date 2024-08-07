Doug Pederson Offers Hall of Fame Comparison For Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen
As the Jacksonville Jaguars head into the 2024 NFL Season, there’s no doubt among the Duval Devout that edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen is a foundational piece of the roster. While his recent contract signing guaranteeing $88 million is a show of confidence from the Jaguars organization, head coach Josh Pederson heaped more icing on that cake.
During Tuesday’s edition of the Rich Eisen Show, Pederson was asked by Eisen where Hines-Allen ranks among the defensive players that the Jags’ coach has been around.
Pederson, with little hesitation, harkened back to his days as a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers to compare him to legendary NFL mauler Reggie White.
While coach Pederson cited that Hines-Allen is still growing as a 5th-year player, he still drew parallels between him and the Packers Hall of Famer.
“. . . [Josh] wants to be great just like Reggie did. I think about the time I spent with [Reggie] and how he led our teams in Green Bay and think about how Josh does that [in Jacksonville]; how he is around his guys . . .”
Eisen and Pederson both cited Hines-Allen’s desire to be great as a person and player as a force on the field and in the locker room similar to White during his time as a Philadelphia Eagle (1985-1992) and retiring for good as a Packer (1993-1998). He retired for good in 2000 as a Carolina Panther after a single-season comeback.
“. . .More impressive for me is the maturity and how mentally ready to go [Josh] is”, said Pederson as he pondered how excited he is to see Hines-Allen cut it loose in 2024. “He cares so about this football team and about this organization, the franchise, the people here in Jacksonville and yet he’s one of those guys that practices every single day – that’s the same way Reggie was. . . “.
With the new defensive scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Rian Nielsen, Hines-Allen not only hopes to be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but as a mentor and inspiration to younger players and veterans alike to be better football players.