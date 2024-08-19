Doug Pederson Reveals Who Will And Won't Play in Jaguars Preseason Finale vs. Falcons
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to conclude their preseason on Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, and you can expect to see most big names on the field as the Jaguars get into regular-season mode.
“Yeah, this third and final preseason game, we usually let the starters play a little bit more. Again, it depends on the circumstance and the way the game goes. But we'd love to get maybe two quarters out of them," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"We do take a look at Atlanta a little bit and we simulate a game week schedule-wise, now that camp has broken. That's probably the only reason these weeks are important, to get the guys—no longer in the hotel, they're living at home, transportation here, all that kind of stuff. It simulates and sort of feels like a game week.”
With this in mind, there are a few Jaguars who will still be monitored this week -- and a few who will simply be held out. As for the latter, Pederson said backup quarterback C.J. Beathard (groin) and starting wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) will not play.
"C.J., groin. Re-injured that one. He'll miss this week. Christian will miss again. Still calf. Feeling good, but I'm just going to hold him out this week," Pederson said.
There are two new faces to the team who could make their official debuts as Jaguars this week with defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Darnell Savage. Armstead participated in practice on Monday after being activated off the PUP list last week, while Savage has worn a red non-contact jersey all camp after a shoulder injury in 2023.
“Yes, we're going to see how he is in practice. I can't speak on the game just yet. But we're going to work some individual stuff, and then progress slowly with him," Pederson said about Armstead.
"Then, Savage, his red jersey came off. He's officially cleared to go, so he'll play this week.”