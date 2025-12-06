Jaguars Could Have More Than Just Homefield Advantage vs. Colts

In Week 14, two evenly matched teams will go head-to-head with the fate of their division hanging in the balance.

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts in a game that could determine the winner of the AFC South. The Jags are currently in the top spot, boasting a "common opponents" tiebreaker that is unlikely to be in play come season's end.



Jacksonville has a few advantages going into this showdown. For one, the Jaguars' quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has both of his fibulas intact. Daniel Jones can't say the same.

Both sides are dealing with some critical injuries, but Jones's compromised leg, along with the absences of Sauce Gardner and DeForest Buckner, might give Jacksonville the edge there. Plus, the Jaguars get to have their home crowd behind them for the first meeting in the season series.



Jacksonville Jaguars fans wear ponchos as it rains before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars held off the Titans 20-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Storm's a brewin'



Not all homefield advantage is the same in the NFL. For example, the Denver Broncos not only have their fans behind them at Mile High Stadium, but they also have the elevation working in their favor. In terms of pure crowd, fanbases like the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs provide a much more meaningful boon than those of less-established teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.



Then there's the weather factor. The Indianapolis Colts play in a dome, so they face a disadvantage against practically any conditions that don't match the room temperature inside Lucas Oil Stadium. That could work in the Jacksonville Jaguars' favor, as there's about a 50 percent chance of rain in Duval throughout Sunday. Head Coach Liam Coen has been preparing his players for the weather:



It won’t be windy, but it appears there’s going to be a steady rain in Jacksonville for the entirety of a very important Colts vs. Jags game



Cc: @KevinRothWx pic.twitter.com/XzXe8NioCq — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) December 5, 2025

"Yeah, we definitely did a good amount of it yesterday... I know [Trevor Lawrence] is able to throw in the wet, in the weather, and all that stuff. It's more just what we talked about, a heightened sense of fundamentals, technique, playing underneath yourselves, coming to balance, long stride, short stride, when we're coming to make a tackle.

When you're at the second level, how fundamental can you be? Because sometimes you get lost and lose your footing or whatever it is. You see it last night in some of the Dallas game on the turf. But it's just one of those things that we just try to preach, not as much about this [holding motion] and the wet ball. It’s more the fundamentals and the heightened sense of awareness that ball security is, the kicking game, all those kinds of things.”

To see if the Jaguars can capitalize on the rain, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.